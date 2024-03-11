Marty Friedman Announces New Album With 'illumination' Visualizer

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has shared a visualizer for his new song "Illumination" to announce the release of his forthcoming album, "Drama", which will arrive on May 17th.
Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Marty proudly announces his latest solo album, 'Drama' where he only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release 'Scenes,' elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.
Tracks like "Illumination" and "Mirage" transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights MARTY's mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, and heart-tugging motifs, even more than any of his previous work.
Recorded in Italy, where MARTY had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, 'Drama' is a pure delight for anyone who appreciates music that stirs emotions.
Drama' Track List:
1) Illumination
2) Song for an Eternal Child
3) Triumph (Official Version)
4) Thrill City
5) Deep End
6) Dead of Winter
7) Mirage
8) A Prayer
9) Acapella
10) Tearful Confession
11) Icicles
12) 2 Rebeldes (Dead of Winter) (Spanish Version)
12) Mirage (Guitar Karaoke Version) Bonus track Japan
Produced By: Marty Friedman
Studios: Newsin Audio Design, Italy
Woodcliff Studios, USA
NK Sound & Sunshine Studios, Japan
Recorded By: Luigi Stefanini, Frank Rosato, Takao Nakazato,
Atsuo Akabae, Kenjiro Naka
Mixed By: Alexander Backlund and Jay Ruston
Mastered By: Koji Tanaka at Victor Creative Media, Tokyo
Guitar Technician & Sonic Guru: Franco Piona
Band Members:
Marty Friedman - Guitar
Wakazaemon - Bass
Gregg Bissonette - Drums
Mika Maruki - Piano, Keyboard & Synth
Hiyori Okuda - Cello
Miho Chigyo - Violin
Vocals on "Dead of Winter": Chris Brooks (Like A Storm)
Vocals on "2 Rebeldes": Steven Baquero Vargas
Bass on "Mirage": Or Lubianiker
Rhythm Guitar on "Thrill City": Naoki Morioka
Keys and Synth on "Sanctuary": Takuro Iga
Drums on "Thrill City": Chargeeeeee
Additional recording: Yukiko Takada, Jordan Rudess, Naoki Morioka, Maki Furugaki, Chris Brooks, Matt Brooks, Kent Brooks, Brian Becvar
