Marty Friedman Announces New Album With 'illumination' Visualizer

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has shared a visualizer for his new song "Illumination" to announce the release of his forthcoming album, "Drama", which will arrive on May 17th.

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Marty proudly announces his latest solo album, 'Drama' where he only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release 'Scenes,' elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.

Tracks like "Illumination" and "Mirage" transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights MARTY's mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, and heart-tugging motifs, even more than any of his previous work.

Recorded in Italy, where MARTY had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, 'Drama' is a pure delight for anyone who appreciates music that stirs emotions.

Drama' Track List:

1) Illumination

2) Song for an Eternal Child

3) Triumph (Official Version)

4) Thrill City

5) Deep End

6) Dead of Winter

7) Mirage

8) A Prayer

9) Acapella

10) Tearful Confession

11) Icicles

12) 2 Rebeldes (Dead of Winter) (Spanish Version)

12) Mirage (Guitar Karaoke Version) Bonus track Japan

Produced By: Marty Friedman

Studios: Newsin Audio Design, Italy

Woodcliff Studios, USA

NK Sound & Sunshine Studios, Japan

Recorded By: Luigi Stefanini, Frank Rosato, Takao Nakazato,

Atsuo Akabae, Kenjiro Naka

Mixed By: Alexander Backlund and Jay Ruston

Mastered By: Koji Tanaka at Victor Creative Media, Tokyo

Guitar Technician & Sonic Guru: Franco Piona



Band Members:

Marty Friedman - Guitar

Wakazaemon - Bass

Gregg Bissonette - Drums

Mika Maruki - Piano, Keyboard & Synth

Hiyori Okuda - Cello

Miho Chigyo - Violin

Vocals on "Dead of Winter": Chris Brooks (Like A Storm)

Vocals on "2 Rebeldes": Steven Baquero Vargas

Bass on "Mirage": Or Lubianiker

Rhythm Guitar on "Thrill City": Naoki Morioka

Keys and Synth on "Sanctuary": Takuro Iga

Drums on "Thrill City": Chargeeeeee

Additional recording: Yukiko Takada, Jordan Rudess, Naoki Morioka, Maki Furugaki, Chris Brooks, Matt Brooks, Kent Brooks, Brian Becvar

