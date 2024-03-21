Megadeth To Livestream Sold Out Buenos Aires Shows

(The Press House) Megadeth is gearing up to set the stage on fire with a two-night livestream extravaganza, broadcasting on Veeps directly from their sold-out shows at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 2024. The legendary metal pioneers will unleash a sonic assault with unique sets each night, showcasing the relentless innovation that has defined their sound for over four decades. Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to snag Megadeth merch, including a poster and a limited edition tee, that will only be available for purchase on Veeps during the livestream.

Since its inception in 1983, Megadeth has ascended from its raw thrash metal roots to become an unstoppable force in the heavy metal world. With founder Dave Mustaine at the helm, Megadeth's journey has been marked by a penchant for pushing the boundaries of speed, technicality, and complexity in their music. Their groundbreaking album Rust in Peace, released in 1990, is frequently cited as a seminal work in the thrash metal genre. Along with the critically acclaimed Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?, it cemented Megadeth's place in the annals of metal history.

Over four decades, the band's discography has earned numerous certifications, including platinum and multi-platinum awards, with albums like Countdown to Extinction and Youthanasia achieving widespread critical acclaim. 2016's Dystopia not only marked a high point with their first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance after twelve nominations but also set the stage for their latest triumph, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! in 2022. Megadeth's status as part of the "Big Four" of thrash metal underscores their trailblazing role in the genre, laying the groundwork for countless bands and musicians who have followed in their wake.

Megadeth: Live from Buenos Aires will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 or a ticket to view both shows for $24.99 at veeps.com. The shows will air LIVE on Veeps on April 13th and April 14th at approximately 9 p.m. Argentina Time (ART). The shows will be available on Veeps for two years after the original air dates, with a 7-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.

