Megadeth Announce North American Destroy All Enemies Tour

Megadeth have announced that they will be launching their North American Destroy All Enemies Tour this fall that will feature support from Mudvayne and All That Remains.

The 33-city tour will be kicking off on August 2nd Rogers, Arkansas at the Walmart AMP and will conclude on September 28th in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say about the trek, "Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us. We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."

Destroy All Enemies U.S. Tour 2024

Aug 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Aug 3 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Aug 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Aug 8 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 9 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 10 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Aug 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 16 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena*

Aug 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 21 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23 Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

Aug 24 West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 5 Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena*

Sept 6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 9 Reading, PA Santander Arena*

Sept 10 Albany, NY MVP Arena*

Sept 11 Boston, MA Leader Bank

Sept 13 Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sept 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 15 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!*

Sept 17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sept 18 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Sept 20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sept 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sept 26 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept 27 Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Sept 28 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

*Non Live Nation Dates

