Megadeth Announce North American Destroy All Enemies Tour

Megadeth have announced that they will be launching their North American Destroy All Enemies Tour this fall that will feature support from Mudvayne and All That Remains.
The 33-city tour will be kicking off on August 2nd Rogers, Arkansas at the Walmart AMP and will conclude on September 28th in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.
Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say about the trek, "Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us. We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."
Destroy All Enemies U.S. Tour 2024
Aug 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Aug 3 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Aug 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Aug 8 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Aug 10 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena*
Aug 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23 Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
Aug 24 West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5 Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena*
Sept 6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9 Reading, PA Santander Arena*
Sept 10 Albany, NY MVP Arena*
Sept 11 Boston, MA Leader Bank
Sept 13 Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!*
Sept 17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Sept 20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sept 26 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27 Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
Sept 28 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
*Non Live Nation Dates
