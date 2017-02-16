Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Didn't Notice Grammy Snafu

When asked by Radio.com about the snafu of the house band playing Metallica's "Master of Puppets," Mustaine replied, "You know what? I didn't even notice it. It just sounded like some music in the background. The funny thing is that when I went back and listened to my acceptance speech, and I heard the song, I was like, 'Wow!'

"Everyone was asking me, 'What about the Metallica thing?' And I said, 'I didn't hear it, I just saw it.' 'How could you not have heard it?' I didn't know what they were talking about. I thought that they were talking about Metallica's performance. Because we split. By the time they did their thing with Lady Gaga, we were across the street eating dinner.

"So I went back and listened to my acceptance speech and I went, 'Wow!' I didn't mind them playing it at all, it's a house band, and they're doing cover songs. They were probably saying, 'We don't know any Megadeth songs, how about if we do a Metallica song?'

"But when I went back and listened to it, I was like, 'Oh my God, that's the worst version of 'Master of Puppets' I've ever heard in my life!'" Read the full interview here.