Megadeth Plan New Album Next Year Following Two Big Tours

Mustaine did a lengthy interview with Radio.com covering a number of topics from their recent Grammy win to the upcoming Megadeth boot camp and towards the end he was asked if he has begun thinking about the next album.

He said, "Yes, we have. Usually, when I finish a record I put the guitar down and don't pay attention to it for a while. It'll start to call to me, and fortunately recently it's been calling to me a little bit. It's just kind of hard because I don't want to get engrossed in something and then realize that it's going to be another year before I get into the studio."

The follow up question was "So, it sounds like the next Megadeth album will be out in 2018?" and he responded, "Most definitely, we're not doing anything [in the studio] this year, we've got two big U.S. tours this year, and then we've got a bunch of European dates that we're doing too, so we're pretty busy."

Dave was then asked about his recent comments that the band would step down to being an opening group for a "bigger band" that they have never played with before for a major U.S. tour later this year.

He didn't elaborate or give any further clues as to the identity of said band but simply responded, "At the end of the year, we will be."