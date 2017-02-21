Byrdi Announce Sophomore Album Ansur Urkraft 02-21-2017

. (Action) Norwegian heathen folk duo Byrdi have announced that they will release their new album, Ansur : Urkraft, on March 15th. It is the follow up to their 2014 debut, Eventyr. We were sent these details about the album: Written in an 1870's forest cottage, by musicians who strongly identify with old Norse culture and the studying of runes, the album is steeped in Norwegian history and ancient symbolism and features intimate interpretations of heathen folk music, showcasing both marvelous vocals and mesmerizing arrangements. Norwegian for 'burden', BYRDI describes its sound as "Scandinavian nature music". Ansur : Urkraft features guest contributions from Henning Ramseth (AKA zet, Founder of avantgarde metal-act RAM-ZET), Jørn Øyhus (of Osmose artists Nordjevel and symphonic black metal band Tvangeste) and Mathias Gyllengahm (Utmarken). A record that is both meditative and mellow, the songs on Ansur : Urkraft transcend time and place, transporting the listener to a meadow sunset, mountain peak or meditative mood. Cover artwork by local Norweigan artist Heide Irene Kainulainen depicts a scene from Vassfaret, a desolate mountain valley in southern Norway where the album was created. "We harvest our inspiration, not from bands and what others have done before, but from within ourselves. Our pillars will always be nature and the primal force it possesses," says BYRDI's Nash Rothanburg. "The record's cover painting depicts a sunset in Vassfaret, an unbelievably beautiful forest and mountain area rich with history and culture. Knowing that the painting is from the very same place where major parts of the album were written, we instantly knew that's a connection we simply could not ignore. A marvelous painting that matches the intention of our music very well." Check out a preview here. Action submitted this story.

