Metallica Release Behind the Scenes Clip For 'Halo On Fire' Video
(Radio.com) James Hetfield showed the Oakland Raiders some love during Metallica's music video shoot for "Halo On Fire" in Oakland, California. The band posted a behind the scenes video revealing how they made the visual, and in the opening seconds Hetfield shouted out a man wearing a Raiders hat. "Hell yeah," he said as he passed through the crowd to get to the middle where the rest of the band waits. The fan was so pumped he offers to buy everyone tacos. Just so long as they were Raiders fans. Another fan explained how Metallica posted an open casting call on their website. "I came 3,000 miles to do this, so to be part of a Metallica music video? Man, it's living the dream," he said. Besides interviewing participants and showing how they shot the performance playback, Metallica also revealed the details that went into the central fight scenes. "We practiced many times, but it was different at different stages of our practice," one of the women involved said. "At first, we would just do it in the RV and then here without any people and then with the people it was just a totally different level. It was so fun." Watch how Metallica made "Halo On Fire" here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
