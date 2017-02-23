AC/DC Making New Album With Axl Rose?

Now a report has surfaced that claims that Rose is recording a new AC/DC album with co-founder and guitarist Angus Young. The revelation was made by the site Noise 11 in their review of Guns N' Roses recent concert in Melbourne, Australia.

They report that GNR was again joined during the show by Angus Young, like the two previous Sydney shows, and in the review they had this statement "Axl Rose fronting AC/DC was controversial and if you didn't like that combination you will be horrified to learn there is an album on the way."

The website offered no basis for the album claim and neither the AC/DC nor Guns N' Roses/Axl Rose camps have addressed the rumor.