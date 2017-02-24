Metallica Refuse To Rewrite Their Musical History

Hetfield was interviewed Red Bulletin and was asked "You're a band that has often worn its heart on its sleeve. Looking at your back catalogue, are there any periods where you now think, 'What the hell were we thinking?""

He responded, There are things I would like to change on some of the records, but it gives them so much character that you can't change them. I find it a little frustrating when bands re-record classic albums with pretty much the same songs and have it replace the original. It erases that piece of history. These records are a product of a certain time in life; they're snapshots of history and they're part of our story.

"OK, so … And Justice for All [1988] could use a little more low end and St. Anger [2003] could use a little less tin snare drum, but those things are what make those records part of our history." Read the full interview here.