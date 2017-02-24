The Doors Stream 1967 Live Recording From Deluxe Reissue

The tune is one of eight songs captured in concert at The Matrix in San Francisco, CA on March 6, 1967 from recently rediscovered original master tapes.

The live set joins remastered stereo and mono mixes of the original record in the 3CD/1LP 50th Anniversary reissue, which is packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book.

Considered one of the most influential albums in the progression of psychedelic rock, "The Doors" features instant classics like "Break On Through (To The Other Side)", "Soul Kitchen", "The End" and the No. 1 single, "Light My Fire." Stream the song and read more here.