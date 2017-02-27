Kaleido Release Trouble In Paradise Video and Announce Album

The group's new album will be entitled "Experience" and is set to be released on May 19th. They recorded the effort at The Pipeyard Studio in Plymouth, MI.

The band had this to say about the record, "Our album Experience captures the duality of life that many will easily relate to - real people, real stories, real emotions. Through the good times, the bad times, the ups and the downs; it's these experiences that make us who we are." Watch the new video here.