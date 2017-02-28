Night Demon Launch 2017 Metal Cares Campaign

Speaking about this project and their endeavors aimed at giving back to the community, the band comments: "At least once a year we do a campaign for the Night Demon Metal Cares shirt. Each year has a new design and they have ended up being some of the best merch we've done. This year, our big brothers in Cirith Ungol have gotten in on the action to combine forces with us for an amazing T-shirt for the 2017 edition of Metal Cares.

"Recently our efforts have been focused on scholarships for the underprivileged in our community - working with the YMCA and Merch Relief in aiding victims of natural disasters, and that is the focus of this new design.

All Profits will be donated. Shirts are produced in response to pre-order and will print/ship once the campaign ends - at which time this exclusive design will be gone!" Find more details here.