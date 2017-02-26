Beyonce Cancels Coachella Appearances This Year (Week in Review)

The former Destiny's Child star was scheduled to be one of the headliners at this year's duel weekend event on April 14th, 15th and 16th and April 21st, 22nd and 23rd in Indio, Ca.

But organizers posted the following update on their Facebook page, "Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding. Stay tuned for more information." See the post - here.