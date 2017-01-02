Former UFO Star Pete Way Suffered Heart Attack 2016 In Review

She says: "My husband Pete Way has collapsed after a short business trip to Germany and is currently in hospital. He has had a heart attack and a blood clot has been found on his lung. Needless to say, I am in bits, but Pete is fighting like he always does.

"He's fighting like a demon as always. His doctor, Adib Beg, says he's a fighter with superhuman strength. We are not going to lose another one. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers." Read more here.