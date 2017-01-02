|
Former UFO Star Pete Way Suffered Heart Attack 2016 In Review
.
(Classic Rock) Former UFO bassist Pete Way returned to the news in August after he suffered a heart attack and doctors discovered a blood clot on his lung. His wife and manager Jenny told TeamRock that Way collapsed following a European business trip. She says: "My husband Pete Way has collapsed after a short business trip to Germany and is currently in hospital. He has had a heart attack and a blood clot has been found on his lung. Needless to say, I am in bits, but Pete is fighting like he always does. "He's fighting like a demon as always. His doctor, Adib Beg, says he's a fighter with superhuman strength. We are not going to lose another one. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers." Read more here.
Classic Rock Magazine is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
