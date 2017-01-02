Suge Knight Allegedly Once Went After Eminem 2016 In Review

Speaking with Murder Master Music Show, Williams recounted, "That was our first encounter with Suge Knight and his henchman." The Source Awards wouldn't let bodyguards sit next the artists they were guarding, which made him uncomfortable at the time. "I think that was by design 'cause they really wanted the artists to be able to network with each other, but it also gives people who got beef with other artists to get at them," Williams said.

From the sidelines, Williams noticed Eminem getting into something with a bunch of guys wearing red shirts, and Knight was affiliated with the Bloods. "So I come from where I was at--I had to come back around--I noticed Em's face changing, he's turning like tomato red. There's a sea of red guys around him. I had to bust through the middle man and snatch him up. Like, 'Hey man what the hell's going on up here?' This is exactly what they said, 'Death Row, motherf--, Death Row.'"

When he began questioning the men surrounding Eminem, Williams learned they were there thanks to Knight. Williams said they told him, "Man, Suge Knight sent us to strongarm him and it's going down."

Things reached such a fever pitch that Williams tried to get Eminem out of awards show altogether.