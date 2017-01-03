Tool, R. Kelly, Danger Mouse, 209 Others Supported 'Blurred Lines' Appeal 2016 In Review

Tool, R. Kelly, Danger Mouse and 209 other artist have signed their name to a brief written to support the songwriters, who lost a case filed by Marvin Gaye's family that claimed "Blurred Lines" ripped off Gaye's 1977 hit "Got to Give it Up."

Other artists supporting Thicke and Williams in the brief include: John Oates, Linkin Park, Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, film composer Hans Zimmer, Tears for Fears' Curt Smith, Juicy J, the Go-Go's, Frank Ocean collaborator Malay, Jennifer Hudson, Train's Patrick Monahan, the production duo Stargate, Aloe Blacc, Jean Baptiste and Kiesza.

In the "Blurred Lines" case, Gaye's family was awarded $5.3 million in damages and 50 percent of royalties from the song. Read more here.