Adele Putting Family Obligation Ahead Of Music Career 2016 In Review

"All of my relationships are more important to me than any tour I'll ever do," she said. "If my relationship with Simon [Konecki] or my relationship with Angelo started to flounder a bit now, I would pull out of my tour.

Adele says her reluctance to confirm future tours is a matter of keeping her priorities straight. "My life is more important to me than anything I'm doing because how the f*** am I supposed to write a record if I don't have a life?" she wondered. "If I don't have a real life, then it's game over anyway." Read more here.