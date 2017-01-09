David Bowie's Final Recordings Released On His 70th Birthday

The three tunes were first issued last fall on the Original Cast Recording of the Broadway musical, "Lazarus", a production featuring Bowie's music that was inspired by Walter Tevis' novel The Man Who Fell To Earth; the musician previously starred in the 1976 film adaptation of the same name that was directed by Nicolas Roeg.

A year ago, Bowie released his 25th album, "Blackstar", on his 69th birthday - just two days before his passing from liver cancer on January 10, 2016.

"David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer," read the official statement delivered via the singer's social media sites. "While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief."

Following his passing, Bowie's "Blackstar" debuted at No. 1 on the UK charts and a total of 10 of his records landed in his native country's Top 40.Watch the video here.