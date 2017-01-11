David Bowie's Widow Celebrates His Birthday With Tributes

The tributes arrived on Bowie's 70th birthday and just two days before the first anniversary of his passing from liver cancer on January 10, 2016. The entertainment icon fought a private battle with the disease for 18-months before his death at the age of 69.

"Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever" wrote Iman on Facebook and Twitter alongside a sketch of a young Bowie with his Ziggy Stardust character's makeup added in full color. An Instragram post titled #BowieForever presents a black and white photo of the couple embracing on a beach.

Iman and Bowie were married in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 24, 1992. The pair have a 16-year old daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, and Iman is also a stepmother to Bowie's son from a previous marriage, Duncan Jones. See the tribute posts here.