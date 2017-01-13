Hunter Hayes Talks New Film 'Monster Trucks'

"I have my first ever original song that I wrote for a movie, that ended up in the movie, in the scene that I wanted it to be in. So it's perfect; I couldn't have a better experience. Probably never gonna have it again."

That's one of four new songs he has out; the other three are a teaser for his upcoming album. "This whole project has been about leaving some stuff behind and starting fresh," Hayes says, while discussing the three new songs that he recently released, "Yesterday's Song," "Youngblood" and "Amen."

"The first three songs we put out, to me, kind of summed up the different parts of the record. There was that spirit of moving on [in 'Yesterday's Song']; I had to figure some things out. There's the spirit of newfound happiness in 'Amen.' And then there's this side that accidentally showed up on the record, that's super bluesy and kind of embraces the musically weird stuff that I love that we have never really focused on for a record before that's shown up on this record. And the attitude of 'Young Blood' represents a large portion of the record that I've never had anything quite like on my record before. So, to me, the first three were a glimpse into the timeline of the record. And they all fall in different places, but they all kind of said to me, 'This record's gonna have a lot of different emotions.'" Read more here.