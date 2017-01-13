The Chainsmokers Releasing New Track 'Paris'

"We were stayin' in Paris/ to get away from your parents," sings Drew Taggart on vocals, "And I thought 'wow,' If I could take this in a shot right now, I don't think that we could work this out."

Altogether the track reminds us of the Chainsmokers' 2016 collaboration with Halsey, "Closer." They previewed "Paris" during a set in December and some listeners thought they heard Selena Gomez on the track--a rumor that will be confirmed or refuted very soon. Listen to the preview here.