Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Korn's Head Going To Rock Camp

Chester had the following to say, "I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and jamming at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. I'm excited for the opportunity to share my music and passion with other musicians and fans of what I do."

The organization's founder and creator David Fishof had these comments, "We're thrilled to have Chester and Brian join this year's camp. These are world-class musicians from two of rock music's biggest and most influential bands. The knowledge, stories and experience they'll be sharing with camp-goers makes this year's event truly special.

"It's no exaggeration to say that the camp is often a life-changing experience for the attendees. These are people with a common passion for rock music. Some of them play well, some of them don't and that's fine. Some were forced to give up their pursuit of a career in music. They come from all walks of life - CEOs, construction workers, accountants, grade school teachers, etc.

"We bring them all together and provide them with a unique opportunity to live their dream and meet and play with the artists who've provided the soundtrack of their lives."

We were sent the following details: "Attendees will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be mentored by Bennington and Welch, two multi-Grammy winning artists whose bands have sold close to 100 million albums combined. Attendees will jam, write and perform live in a non-competitive atmosphere. They'll participate in classes on all instruments, learn practice techniques and more, all of which leads up to a live performance alongside Welch at the legendary Whisky a Go Go on the famed Sunset Strip." Find more details here.