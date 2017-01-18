Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup

Apart of Ozzy, the festival will be calling out the big guys with sets from Megadeth, KISS, Rob Zombie, Anthrax, Korn, Godsmack, Stone Sour, Slayer, Lamb Of God, Seether, Meshuggah, Lamb Of God, Seether, Meshuggah and more.

The festival is set to take place on July 14th, 15th and 16th at the Toyota Park in Highland, IL with KISS headlining the opening night, Korn leading the lineup the second night and Ozzy closing out the final night.



Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say in the announcement, "This year's Chicago Open Air festival is going to kick so much ass! I mean, KISS, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Rob Zombie?! If I wasn't playing, I would want to go just to be part of the party!!

Stone Sour leader Corey Taylor added, "We are beyond stoked to be a part of Chicago Open Air this year. If you've never seen Stone Sour before, you're in for a goddamn treat. If you HAVE seen Stone Sour before, forget what you're expecting. It's a whole new ballgame. See you all soon!"



Friday, July 14: KISS, Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Anthrax, Meshuggah, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Falling In Reverse, Vimic, Suicide Silence, Whitechapel, Crobot, Code Orange, Hell or Highwater, Failure Anthem

Saturday, July 15: Korn, Godsmack, Seether, Clutch, Steel Panther, Body Count, Avatar, Mushroomhead, Metal Church, Pig Destroyer, Dragonforce, Cane Hill, Night Verses, Black Map

Sunday, July 16: Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Stone Sour, Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Hellyeah, Demon Hunter, DevilDriver, KYNG, Norma Jean, Whores., DED