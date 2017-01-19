Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys

The three performers announced thus far have been nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year. Metallica is nominated for Best Rock Song, Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, while Urban is up for two awards, including Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album.

More names will follows as the broadcast gets closer. The Grammys will be hosted by Mr. Carpool Karaoke himself, James Corden, and airs February 12th on CBS. Read more here.