Carrie Underwood Returns To Las Vegas With Sold Out Shows

Photo courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Carrie Underwood made her highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas with back-to-back sold-out shows of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency over the weekend, Sept. 22-23, 2023. Friday also marked the release of Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), featuring six new tracks, giving fans an additional reason to celebrate as she dazzled the crowd throughout the show.

Now through Sept. 30, guests can take part in the exclusive The Denim & Rhinestones Experience in front of Resorts World Theatre. Fans can experience a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition with interactive photo installations celebrating the return of REFLECTION and the release of Underwood's album, with activations themed to songs from the album including "Crazy Angels," "Out of That Truck," and more.

It was a busy weekend for Underwood, who currently stars in her 11th consecutive show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football and attended Sunday's Steelers-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where she was interviewed live by Sunday Night Football's Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth on NBC's pre-game show Football Night in America.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, Underwood's REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to be a can't-miss show in Las Vegas, garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out runs since its premiere in December 2021. Underwood kicked off her 2023 run of shows on Wednesday, June 21, and recently announced her 18-show extension in 2024. Show dates include March 6-9, 13, 15-16; May 22, 25-26, 29, 31; June 1; and Aug. 14, 16-17, 21, 23-24. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com/carrieinvegas.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Related Stories

Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) '

Carrie Underwood Takes Over TODAY Show

Carrie Underwood and Fans Help Raise Over $420,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Carrie Underwood Adds 18 Dates To Las Vegas Residency

More Carrie Underwood News