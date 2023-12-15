Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprised Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert - 2023 In Review

(fcc) Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprised Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert was a top 23 story of March 2023: Carrie Underwood continues to rock the U.S., with a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last night, where she was joined onstage by surprise guests, country superstars Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley, in addition to special guest support Jimmie Allen, who joins Underwood on all dates of the tour.

At the top of her highly-anticipated "hometown" show, Underwood greeted the SRO crowd, promising to blow the roof off the legendary venue, and was as good as her word throughout her entire two-hour set.

Approximately 30 minutes into the two-hour plus show, the audience, already buzzing with electric energy, exploded when country superstar Jason Aldean joined Carrie onstage to perform their multi-week #1 hit single, "If I Didn't Love You," usually performed by a virtual version of her duet partner in the tour's set list.

The audience was surprised again later in the show, when Underwood's longtime friend and 11-time CMA Awards co-host Brad Paisley appeared next to her onstage. The crowd went wild as the pair performed a comedic parody number celebrating the unexpected reunion of "Paisleywood." Brad and Carrie went on to thrill the crowd with their hit duet, "Remind Me," a beloved fan favorite.

Another highlight of the evening was when Allen returned to the stage to join Underwood with a crowd-pleasing rendition of the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album, complete with a high-energy dance break.

Underwood's 43-city arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, continues through March 17, with upcoming stops including Ohio, Texas, Arizona, the Pacific Northwest, and L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena.

