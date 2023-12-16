Axl Rose Rocked Guns N' Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Axl Rose Rocked Guns N' Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood was a top 23 story of March 2023: Axl Rose performed the Guns N' Roses classic, "Welcome To The Jungle", with Carrie Underwood during the country music star's March 13 concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

The appearance marked the pair's third time together on stage, following the rocker's surprise appearance with Underwood at the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, CA last April, and the country singer joining the classic rock band during two of their concerts in London, UK last July.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world," shared Underwood on social media after the Los Angeles concert. "Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!"

