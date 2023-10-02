Carrie Underwood Continues With Another Sold-Out Run Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Carrie Underwood has completed yet another sold-out run of her critically-acclaimed smash, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency with an additional five sold-out shows at Resorts World Las Vegas in September, which debuted in December 2021.
The 8-time GRAMMY Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, who is nominated for CMA's Entertainer of the Year for the 6th time and recently released Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), will return to Vegas for the ongoing residency in November and December, and recently announced 2024 dates at Resorts World Theatre.
November 2023: 29
December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16
May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31
June 2024: 1
August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24
