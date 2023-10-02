Carrie Underwood Continues With Another Sold-Out Run Of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency

Photo courtesy full coverage communications

(fcc) Carrie Underwood has completed yet another sold-out run of her critically-acclaimed smash, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency with an additional five sold-out shows at Resorts World Las Vegas in September, which debuted in December 2021.

The 8-time GRAMMY Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, who is nominated for CMA's Entertainer of the Year for the 6th time and recently released Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), will return to Vegas for the ongoing residency in November and December, and recently announced 2024 dates at Resorts World Theatre.

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

March 2024: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

May 2024: 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

August 2024: 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24

Related Stories

Carrie Underwood Returns To Las Vegas With Sold Out Shows

Carrie Underwood Streams 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) '

Carrie Underwood Takes Over TODAY Show

Carrie Underwood and Fans Help Raise Over $420,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

More Carrie Underwood News