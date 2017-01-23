Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release
01-23-2017
.
Falling In Reverse

(Radio.com) Falling In Reverse has just released a new single on unsuspecting fans. "Loser" serves as further proof that frontman Ronnie Radke is moving farther away from screamo and closer to melodic, almost Angels & Airwaves territory with huge hooks and swelling orchestration.

'It's a huge left turn," Radke told Alt Press early last year. 'It sounds like nothing we've ever done. Every song is very vibey, There's more feeling in it instead of a lot of metal. We're challenging ourselves now more than we ever have in the weirdest ways possible, because you would think writing the craziest solo or riffs would be the challenging part. But the challenging part is trying to stick to a theme and not go all over the place like we would normally do."

FIR surprised fans in mid-December with the release of "Coming Home," the album's first track; a nearly five-minute track that starts with light piano and grows to an ominous crescendo. Listen to "Loser" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Falling In Reverse Music, DVDs, Books and more

Falling In Reverse T-shirts and Posters

More Falling In Reverse News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Pierce the Veil, Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire Tour

Falling In Reverse Return With New Song 'Coming Home'

Falling In Reverse Release 'Chemical Prisoner' Video

Falling In Reverse Changing Music Direction On New Album

Falling In Reverse Guitarist Jacky Vincent Leaves Group

Falling In Reverse and Atreyu Launching Christmas Vacation Tour

Falling In Reverse frontman Quits Twitter After Argument With Blogger

Falling In Reverse Frontman Sues Over Rape Claim

Falling In Reverse Parodies 'The Voice' in 'Just Like You' Video


More Stories for Falling In Reverse

Falling In Reverse Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit- Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band- Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017- Thy Art Is Murder Reunite- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination- Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release- Wale And Lil Wayne New Song- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit

Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band

Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

There's No Difference Between Led Zeppelin And The Sex Pistols?

Panic! At The Disco's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Sikth Recording First New Album In Over A Decade

Hellyeah Announce Spring Mini-Tour

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Leads The 80s Cruise Lineup

Chelsea Grin Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Prince Bandmate For New Group

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Inaugural The Rock Brigade Podcast

Slaves Stream New Song 'I'd Rather See Your Star Explode'

Wintersun Reveal New Album Details

Metallica Release Video Of Lang Lang Jam

Megadeth, Bad Company Stars Lead Ronnie Montrose Tribute

Annihilator Plan First Canadian Tour Since 1993

Singled Out: Planet Zettler's They Came From Outer Space

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars

Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP

Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'

Train Announce Massive North American Tour

Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview

• more

Page Too News Stories
Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Wale And Lil Wayne Release New Track 'Running Back'

Adele Added As Latest Performer At 2017 Grammys

Crystal Gayle Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Wynonna Judd Announces Roots and Revival Tour

John Mayer Talks 'The Search For Everything Wave One'

Migos Stream New Track 'What the Price'

Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid

Rapper ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

Little Mix Releases Video For 'Touch'

6lack Talks Rise To Fame With Free 6LACK

Future Releases 'Poppin' Tags' Video

Ed Sheeran Pins Face Scar On James Blunt

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour

Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward

Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video

The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour

Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video

Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer

Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.