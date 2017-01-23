Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

'It's a huge left turn," Radke told Alt Press early last year. 'It sounds like nothing we've ever done. Every song is very vibey, There's more feeling in it instead of a lot of metal. We're challenging ourselves now more than we ever have in the weirdest ways possible, because you would think writing the craziest solo or riffs would be the challenging part. But the challenging part is trying to stick to a theme and not go all over the place like we would normally do."

FIR surprised fans in mid-December with the release of "Coming Home," the album's first track; a nearly five-minute track that starts with light piano and grows to an ominous crescendo. Listen to "Loser" here.