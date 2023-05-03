Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis

Falling In Reverse have been forced to cancel three more performances this week as frontman Ronnie Radke continues to suffer from to laryngitis and inflammation.
As a result, they canceled last night's (May 2nd) headline show in Springfield, MO at The Shrine Mosque, and pulled out of the 93X's Twin City Takeover in Milwaukee on May 4th and HOG Fest in St. Paul, MN on May 6th.
Radke shared the following message to fans via social media, "As many of you know, I have been having some issues with my voice over the last week. I have now seen a specialist and was diagnosed with laryngitis and inflammation, requiring me to go on further vocal rest to prevent damage to my vocal chords.
"I truly hate to do this but will have to cancel our next 3 performances:
May 2 - Springfield, MO - The Shrine Mosque
May 4 - Milwaukee, WI - 93X's Twin City Takeover
May 6 - St. Paul, MN - HOG Fest
"The festivals in Milwaukee and St. Paul will go on as planned, just without us performing.
"For our headline show in Springfield, refunds are available at your point of purchase.
"I love you all and am super thankful for your understanding and support.
I'll see you all on May 27th at Sonic Temple."
