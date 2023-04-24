Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke issued an apology to fans after he was forced to cancel two performances last week due to vocal issues including an appearance WJRR's Earthday Birthday show in Orlando where they were replaced by Breaking Benjamin, as well as Planet Band Camp in St. Augustine with Beartooth and Bad Wolves.
Radke shared two apology videos. In the first one, following the cancelation of the Earthday concert, he said, "What's up Orlando? I just want to let you guys know one more time that I'm so sorry. I love Orlando, I love the fans there we have a lot of fans there. We haven't played there in a long time. I know there's a lot of you waiting for us. Very sorry to the radio station one more time.
"My voice sounds a little better today, I'm gonna try to play say Augustine tonight. Just want to let you guys know that I feel really bad. I really do I love Orlando. I'll be back though, I promise you I'll be back very soon. I'm trying to figure this out. See you guys"
He said in the second video, "Yo man, I'm sorry, I tried guys. Just want to let you guys know I can't do the show today. I need one more day of rest and the next show I'm going to be able to do for sure. It happens sometimes guys, there's a lot of bands that have to do this, so I'm sorry. I'm not sick, I don't have - it's just the cold air in one of these venues, there's no moisture. You can hear it in my voice.
"So I got to take care of my voice, and I love you guys. I know there's gonna be some mad people. You guys are gonna be super mad, I know. You brought your kids and stuff like that. There's nothing I can do about it. I gotta take care of my voice. I love you guys, I promise you I'll come back very soon, promise. Bye"
