.

Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

05-07-2024
Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

(Atom Splitter) Falling In Reverse have released a music video for their new single "Ronald" (Feat. Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible), and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Popular Monster", on July 26th.

The 2x platinum smash "Popular Monster" and the album of the same name couldn't have come from anyone else but Ronnie Radke, who produced the album alongside Tyler Smith.

The album arrives with several RIAA certified singles, which have been released over time since 2018. "Popular Monster" is certified 2x Platinum. while "Zombified," "Voices In My Head," and "Watching the World Burn" are all certified Gold.

The band has also announced its Summer 2024 headline tour plans, produced by Live Nation. The band will play 7,000-12,000 capacity venues with support coming from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates.

8/18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheater*
8/21 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest*
8/22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*
8/23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
8/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*
8/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*
8/29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^
8/30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^
9/1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^
9/2 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^
9/4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^
9/6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^
9/7 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^
9/9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion^
9/10 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^
9/12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^
9/13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^
9/15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^
9/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^
9/17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^
9/20 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^
9/21 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^
9/23 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard^
9/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^
9/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^
*With Nathan James
^With Jeris Johnson

Related Stories
Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover

Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis

Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues

Avenged Sevenfold Announce North American Fall Tour

News > Falling In Reverse

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Beartooth Add New Leg To The Surface Tour- KK’s Priest And Accept Teaming Up For North American Tour- more

Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight- Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance- more

Day In Country

Randy Travis Returns With First New Music In More Than A Decade- George Strait Reveals New Album Coming During Sold Out Indianapolis Concert- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Live: Heart and Cheap Trick Rock Tampa

Latest News

Beartooth Add New Leg To The Surface Tour

KK's Priest And Accept Teaming Up For North American Tour

Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

Brit Floyd Announce 2025 Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary World Tour

Watch Evergrey's 'Say' Video

Singled Out: Parade's The Bridge

Kings of Leon's City Sessions To Livestream Tonight

Third Eye Blind Crash Emo Nite With Surprise Performance