Falling In Reverse Announce 'Popular Monster' Album With 'Ronald' Video

(Atom Splitter) Falling In Reverse have released a music video for their new single "Ronald" (Feat. Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible), and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Popular Monster", on July 26th.

The 2x platinum smash "Popular Monster" and the album of the same name couldn't have come from anyone else but Ronnie Radke, who produced the album alongside Tyler Smith.

The album arrives with several RIAA certified singles, which have been released over time since 2018. "Popular Monster" is certified 2x Platinum. while "Zombified," "Voices In My Head," and "Watching the World Burn" are all certified Gold.

The band has also announced its Summer 2024 headline tour plans, produced by Live Nation. The band will play 7,000-12,000 capacity venues with support coming from Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates.

8/18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

8/21 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest*

8/22 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre*

8/23 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

8/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

8/29 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

8/30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

9/1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

9/2 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

9/4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

9/6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

9/7 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

9/9 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion^

9/10 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater^

9/12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake^

9/13 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^

9/15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

9/16 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

9/17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

9/20 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^

9/21 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

9/23 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard^

9/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson

