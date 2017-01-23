Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

"It's pretty cool. I've been a part of the Grammys many times," he tells KROQ's Kevin & Bean in a new interview. "This felt even more crazy, more insane, it's actually for the band I play with. It's taken us forever to get recognized."

After touring California last year, the band hopped back in the studio for a few weeks with producer John Feldman. "There's the most insane deluxe album coming. I feel like it's better than California, if you can imagine that. We got in the studio for two weeks a couple of weeks ago and we wrote thirteen or fourteen songs."

Barker explained that it's basically now or never of the band wants their songs to get into the fans' hands. "We decided if we don't put them out on this deluxe album I don't think they'd see the light of day in 2018 because we'll be working California still for another year. So all these songs will come out on the deluxe album, and it's just incredible. I mean it when I say I like it better than California. There's a song called 'Parking Lot' that's a really, really amazing track. There's a song called 'Misery'." Read more here.