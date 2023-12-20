blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows - 2023 In Review

(Live Nation) blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows was a top 23 story of May 2023: Monday night, the immensely talented and multi-platinum award-winning group blink-182 delivered an unforgettable experience to their fans, as they wrapped up two consecutive sold-out nights at Chicago's renowned United Center as part of their highly anticipated world tour. Along with the incredible support from Turnstile and Beauty School Dropout, the band's phenomenal performance was accompanied by mind-blowing stage production, including Travis' breathtaking flying riser.
In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video, blink-182 takes their fans on a journey through their pre-show pranks and rituals, provides tours of their dressing rooms, and features interviews with the trio, giving insight into their life on the road. With amazing show footage, fans can relive the experience and witness firsthand the band's outstanding performance that left the crowd in awe.
The electrifying two-hour performance from the iconic trio of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker was an absolute dream come true for fans, as they belted out a nostalgia-packed setlist that left the audience spellbound. With classic hits like "What's My Age Again", "I Miss You", "Adam's Song", and "First Date" featuring Mark's thrilling rendition of the Ramones' "Pinhead" intro and Tom's mesmerizing "Blitzkrieg Bop" intro, the band gave the crowd an experience they will never forget. To top it all off, they also performed their newest single "EDGING", leaving fans in anticipation of the band's upcoming release.
