Blink-182 Postponed Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter' - 2023 In Review

Blink-182 Postponed Shows Due To 'Urgent Family Matter' was a top 23 story of September 2023: Blink-182 have postponed several dates this week in the UK and Ireland because drummer Travis Barker was forced to rush home to address an "urgent family matter".

The shows postponed include tonight and tomorrow (September 1st and 2nd at the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, September 3rd in Belfast at the SSE Arena and September 4th in Dublin at 3Arena.

Ovo Hydro broke the news with the following social media announcement, "An important announcement from Blink-182 regarding this evening's and tomorrow's shows: 'Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

'The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.'"

