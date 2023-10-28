blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME..' With Additional Tracks

blink-182 have expanded their recently released studio album, "ONE MORE TIME… " with the addition of two additional tracks. The full album can be streamed here.

The record marks the first new album from the original lineup of Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011 and was produced by Barker.

North American fans will be able to catch the band on the road promoting "ONE MORE TIME..." with a just announced 30-city tour next summer that will feature both stadium and arena dates.

The tour is set to kick off on June 20th in Orlando, FL at the Amway Center and will wrap up on August 15th in Toronto, ON at the Rogers Centre, preceded by legs in Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. See the dates below:

BLINK-182 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

*With Support from Pierce The Veil+With Support from Alexisonfire and Pierce The Veil

Jun 20 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center*

Jun 21 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center*

Jun 24 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center*

Jun 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Jun 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Jun 30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

July 02 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena*

July 03 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

July 06 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

July 08- Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center*

July 09 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*

Jul 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*

Jul 13 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

Jul 14 - Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre*

Jul 21 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field*

July 23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

July 24 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre*

Jul 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

Jul 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Jul 29 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Jul 30 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena*

Aug 01 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena*

Aug 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Aug 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center*

Aug 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*

Aug 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Aug 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*

Aug 13 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

Aug 15 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre+

BLINK-182 WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 8 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena!

Feb 9 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena!

Feb 11 - Adelaide, Australia - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 14 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 17 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 - Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 20 - Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 21 - Brisbane, Australia - Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 24 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 26 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 27 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 29 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena!

Mar 02 - Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena!

Mar 04 - Christchurch, NZ - Christchurch Arena!

LATIN AMERICA

March 2024 - Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile & Brasil, Estereo Picnic, and Asuncionico

**Exact performance dates to be announced

March 2024 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Pal Norte Festival

**Exact performance date to be announced

March 27, 2024 - Lima, Peru - Estadio San Marcos

April 2, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - The Sports Palace

April 3, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - The Sports Palace

April 5, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - The Sports Palace

April 6, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - The Sports Palace

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Aug 26 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena^

Aug 27 - Dublin, Ireland - Royal Hospital Kilmainham^

Aug 29 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

Aug 30 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

