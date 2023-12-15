Blink-182 Cancelled First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury - 2023 In Review

Blink-182 Cancelled First Leg Of Reunion Tour Due To Injury was a top 23 story of March 2023: Blink-182 have been forced to push back the kick off of their reunion tour because drummer Travis Barker will be having surgery this week after he suffered an injury to his finger.

The band was due to kick off their reunion world tour this week in Mexico, followed by a Latin American leg, but those dates have now been canceled the and tour will launch on May 4th in St. Paul, MN at The Xcel Energy Center.

Tom DeLonge broke the news to fans via a video on Instagram. He shared (via Kerrang!, "We are coming. I know it seems like you've waited so long - which you have. And we've waited too.

"This is just devastating on so many levels. But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down - the three of us, together - and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys.

"But I really want you to know, from my heart to yours, how important you guys are to us, and this is not something that we could have even have saw coming. This is just devastating. But we love you, blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon."

