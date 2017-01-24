Britney Spears Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Sam Asghari

"We were basically forced to talk to each other, says Spears. "And we started talking about sushi, and things we liked, and we're like we should go to sushi one day."

Asghari gave Spears his number, but it took her a while to take him up on his offer. "I kept his number," she continued "and it was so weird, it was like five months later, I found his number in my bag." Read more here.