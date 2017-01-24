Corey Taylor Reveals New Stone Sour Album Details

Taylor spoke with Rock Cellar Magazine and revealed that the new album will be entitled "Hydrograd" and had this to say, "I can tell you that you should be very, very, very, very excited for what is in store."

"We are doing everything old school," he continued. "We're recording it live and then layering stuff on top of it. We are doing a song a day, and we've already done nine songs; we're about halfway done. And, yeah, it is incredible; it's the best stuff we've ever written." Watch the full interview here.