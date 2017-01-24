Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips

"I'm not at liberty to say who I am or what I am doing here," says a masked, anonymous member of the group in the first of three clips. "This is a room. I'm pretty sure it's inside of a city or a town or a village. I'm in a recording studio. We're recording something. I don't know. I can't talk about it."

"Some would say I prepare for a record similar to a Navy Seal, a Marine," explains bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders in a second video. "I feel the need to get into the paint, take on the role of 'Hey, I've got a huge task in front of me.' I set my goals, I focus. I let nothing bother me. Horse shades, straight ahead."

In a third preview, vocalist/guitarist Brent Hinds discusses how he spent a month inside the moon recording his guitar parts for the follow-up to 2014's "Once More 'Round The Sun."

"I'm glad I did it," says Hinds. "Certain guitar tones we got up there I wouldn't have gotten anywhere else. I just couldn't believe I was inside the moon the entire time. We weren't on it - we couldn't get the permits for being on it - we had to go in it." Watch the videos here.