.

Mastodon Share Hushed And Grim Documentary

Bruce Henne | 08-24-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mastodon Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Mastodon are streaming a new documentary about the making of their 2021 album, "Hushed and Grim." The 90-minute project - which chronicles the Atlanta band's critically-acclaimed 9th studio album - is an intimate look at the group's creative process, which was largely influenced by the untimely death of their longtime friend and manager, Nick John, who passed away while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2018.

The film also intertwines comedic skits that showcase the band's lighter, more humorous, dynamic. Upon its release last fall, "Hushed And Grim" debuted at No. 20 on the US Billboard 200; the set features 15 songs that survey sonic landscapes of rock, psychedelia, punk, metal, alternative, and prog while maintaining the group's strong musical identity.

Mastodon will join Ghost and Spiritbox on a North American tour that will open in San Diego, CA on August 26. Stream the documentary here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Mastodon Share Hushed And Grim Documentary

Mastodon Go Cinematic For More Than I Could Chew Video

Ghost Announce North American Imperatour Featuring Mastodon

Mastodon Deliver 'Peace And Tranquility' Video

Mastodon, Descendants, And More Added To Furnace Fest

Mastodon Music and Merch

News > Mastodon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'- Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming- Def Leppard- more

Eric Clapton Suggested Ozzy Osbourne Change Jesus Lyric- Dave Mustaine Says He Is 'Over' Metallica Firing- Lit and Hoobastank Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Tribute Concert Idea- Slipknot 'Yen' Video- Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Tour- Iron Maiden- more

Motley Crue Plotting More Dates After The Stadium Tour- Pantera Share Teaser For Upcoming Reunion Tour- Kenny Chesney- more

Sammy Hagar Covers Elvis Costello Classic 'Pump It Up'- Eric Church Gives Fan Club Only Album A Wide Release- Eddie Vedder Covers Joe Strummer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece

Caught In The Act: Duran Duran Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Late Summer 2022!

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Latest News

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Trailer Now Streaming

Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video

Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'

Mastodon Share Hushed And Grim Documentary

Dope Share Video For Believe (feat. Drama Club)

Metallica Share 'Enter Sandman' Live Video From PNC Park

Jagwar Twin Follow 'Happy Face' Hit With 'It's Your Time'