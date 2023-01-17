.

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

Bruce Henne | Published January 17, 2023

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Mastodon and Gojira have announced dates for a 2023 co-headlining tour of North America. "The Mega-Monsters Tour" will see the bands taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.

The spring leg of the series kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on April 18, and runs until May 11; a late summer trek serves as a second leg that runs August 9 through September 2; special guest Lorna Shore serves as direct support on all dates.

Mastodon will hit the road in support of their critically-acclaimed ninth studio album, 2021's "Hushed And Grim", while Gojira are out supporting their seventh full-length album, "Fortitude", which picked up a 2022 Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance" for the track, "Amazonia."

Check out the tour schedule and get ticket details here.

Related Stories
Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

Mastodon Share Hushed And Grim Documentary

Mastodon Go Cinematic For More Than I Could Chew Video

Ghost Announce North American Imperatour Featuring Mastodon

Mastodon Deliver 'Peace And Tranquility' Video

News > Mastodon

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp- Mastodon and Gojira North America Tour- Slash- Clutch- more

Gene and Paul On The End Of KISS- Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series- Tempt Cover Queen Classic- more

Metallica's James Hetfield Warns Fans About Imposters- Classic Rock Hit Leads List Of The Top 25 Travel Songs

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025- Dave Grohl Comic- Sammy Hagar Follows Gut Not Money- Rolling Stones Classic Gets Country Makeover- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

Latest News

Guns N' Roses, Motley Crue and Poison Stars Going To Rock Camp

Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

Gibson Releases The Collection: Slash Standard Edition

Clutch Announce No Stars Above North American Tour

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream 'Easy Now'

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce First Tour Since Trevor's Death

Steven Adler To Host 'One Hell of a Party!' On January 20th

Yeah Yeah Yeahs And MGMT Lead Just Like Heaven Fest Lineup