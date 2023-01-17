Mastodon and Gojira Plot North America Tour

(hennemusic) Mastodon and Gojira have announced dates for a 2023 co-headlining tour of North America. "The Mega-Monsters Tour" will see the bands taking over arenas and amphitheaters throughout the spring and summer, alternating closing sets each night.

The spring leg of the series kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on April 18, and runs until May 11; a late summer trek serves as a second leg that runs August 9 through September 2; special guest Lorna Shore serves as direct support on all dates.

Mastodon will hit the road in support of their critically-acclaimed ninth studio album, 2021's "Hushed And Grim", while Gojira are out supporting their seventh full-length album, "Fortitude", which picked up a 2022 Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance" for the track, "Amazonia."

Check out the tour schedule and get ticket details here.

