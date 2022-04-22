Mastodon Deliver 'Peace And Tranquility' Video

(Reprise Records) Mastodon have premiered a new lyric video for their new single "Peace And Tranquility", which comes from their globally acclaimed album "Hushed And Grim."
According to the announcement, the "Lysergically-laced visual was directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera that reveal animated images that match the ebb and flow of the 5:55 minute cinematic roller-coaster ride."
The new lyric video arrives as the band return to the road for the second leg of their acclaimed co-headline tour with Opeth this Spring. The North American jaunt resumes on April 21 at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, stops in major markets coast-to-coast, and comes to a close on May 14 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA. See the dates and watch the video below:
Apr 21 Montreal, QC Place Bell
Apr 22 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Apr 23 Cleveland, OH The Agora
Apr 24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Apr 26 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Apr 28 Chicago, IL Riviera
Apr 29 Detroit, MI The Masonic
Apr 30 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom
May 01 St. Paul, MN The Myth
May 03 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place
May 04 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Events Centre
May 05 Edmonton, AB EDM Expo Center
May 07 Vancouver, BC Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 08 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
May 09 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
May 11 Riverside, CA Municipal Auditorium
# May 12 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
# May 13 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
# May 14 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
June 01 Leipzig, Germany Parkbuehne
June 02 Gdansk, Poland Mystic Festival
June 04 Nürburgring Rock, Germany Am Ring
June 05 Nürburgring Rock, Germany Im Park
June 07 Paris, France Salle Pleyel
June 09 Tilburg, Netherlands O13
June 11 Donington Park, UK Download Festival
June 13 Dortmund, Germany FZW
June 14 Bremen, Germany Pier 2
June 16 Dessel, Belgium Graspop
June 17 Clisson, France Hellfest
June 18 Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhell
June 20 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik
June 21 Malmo, Sweden KB
June 23 Oslo, Norway Tons of Rock
June 26 Verona Rock, Italy The Castle
June 27 Vienna, Austria Open Air Held
June 28 Zagreb, Croatia Culture Factory
July 01 Lisbon, Portugal VOA Heavy Rock Festival
July 02 Vivero, Spain Resurrection Festival
#Sep 22-25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
#Sep 23-25 Birmingham, AL Furnace Fest
