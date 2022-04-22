Mastodon Deliver 'Peace And Tranquility' Video

Photo by Clay McBride Courtesy Reprise Records

(Reprise Records) Mastodon have premiered a new lyric video for their new single "Peace And Tranquility", which comes from their globally acclaimed album "Hushed And Grim."

According to the announcement, the "Lysergically-laced visual was directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera that reveal animated images that match the ebb and flow of the 5:55 minute cinematic roller-coaster ride."



The new lyric video arrives as the band return to the road for the second leg of their acclaimed co-headline tour with Opeth this Spring. The North American jaunt resumes on April 21 at Place Bell in Montreal, QC, stops in major markets coast-to-coast, and comes to a close on May 14 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA. See the dates and watch the video below:

Apr 21 Montreal, QC Place Bell

Apr 22 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Apr 23 Cleveland, OH The Agora

Apr 24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Apr 26 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Apr 28 Chicago, IL Riviera

Apr 29 Detroit, MI The Masonic

Apr 30 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

May 01 St. Paul, MN The Myth

May 03 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place

May 04 Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Events Centre

May 05 Edmonton, AB EDM Expo Center

May 07 Vancouver, BC Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 08 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

May 09 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

May 11 Riverside, CA Municipal Auditorium

# May 12 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

# May 13 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

# May 14 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

June 01 Leipzig, Germany Parkbuehne

June 02 Gdansk, Poland Mystic Festival

June 04 Nürburgring Rock, Germany Am Ring

June 05 Nürburgring Rock, Germany Im Park

June 07 Paris, France Salle Pleyel

June 09 Tilburg, Netherlands O13

June 11 Donington Park, UK Download Festival

June 13 Dortmund, Germany FZW

June 14 Bremen, Germany Pier 2

June 16 Dessel, Belgium Graspop

June 17 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 18 Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhell

June 20 Gothenburg, Sweden Pustervik

June 21 Malmo, Sweden KB

June 23 Oslo, Norway Tons of Rock

June 26 Verona Rock, Italy The Castle

June 27 Vienna, Austria Open Air Held

June 28 Zagreb, Croatia Culture Factory

July 01 Lisbon, Portugal VOA Heavy Rock Festival

July 02 Vivero, Spain Resurrection Festival

#Sep 22-25 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

#Sep 23-25 Birmingham, AL Furnace Fest

