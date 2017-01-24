Twenty One Pilots Get Impressive Tribute From 8 Year-Old Girl

But the videos aren't the first Milana's of fame. She was a top 20 finalist in the 'Hit Like A Girl' global drum contest for the past 3 years and the 2016 DownBeat Award Winner for best blues/pop/rock Junior High band, "Jukebox Antihero" (her current band).

A fan of many genres of music and a lucky one at that, she's jammed with Stewart Copeland of The Police and performed on stage with Sheila E. Milana has also played with Branden Campbell of Neon Trees, Ndugu Chancler known for his work with Michael Jackson, Rashawn Ross of the Dave Mathews Band and more--an impressive resume for someone who's age is still in the single digits.

According to Milana, her favorite bands include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, The Police and Van Halen, all known for their stellar drummers. Check out the video here.