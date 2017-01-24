Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Twenty One Pilots Get Impressive Tribute From 8 Year-Old Girl
01-24-2017
.
Twenty One Pilots

(Radio.com) Milana Nigro started taking drum lessons at 4 years old. Now at 8 years old, the Salt Lake City youngster is making waves after sharing video of her playing along with one of the most popular band in alternative rock, Twenty One Pilots.

But the videos aren't the first Milana's of fame. She was a top 20 finalist in the 'Hit Like A Girl' global drum contest for the past 3 years and the 2016 DownBeat Award Winner for best blues/pop/rock Junior High band, "Jukebox Antihero" (her current band).

A fan of many genres of music and a lucky one at that, she's jammed with Stewart Copeland of The Police and performed on stage with Sheila E. Milana has also played with Branden Campbell of Neon Trees, Ndugu Chancler known for his work with Michael Jackson, Rashawn Ross of the Dave Mathews Band and more--an impressive resume for someone who's age is still in the single digits.

According to Milana, her favorite bands include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, The Police and Van Halen, all known for their stellar drummers. Check out the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Twenty One Pilots Music, DVDs, Books and more

Twenty One Pilots T-shirts and Posters

More Twenty One Pilots News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Twenty One Pilots Get Impressive Tribute From 8 Year-Old Girl

Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper Lead Sasquatch Festival

Twenty One Pilots Release Free Download Of Mutemath Sessions

Twenty One Pilots and Mutemath Team Up, Offer Free Download

Twenty One Pilots Announce 3-Disc Blurryface Live Album

Twenty One Pilots Concert Cut Short By Bomb Threat

Twenty One Pilots Hit Given Korn, Anthrax and Machine Head Makeover

Martin Garrix And Bebe Rexha Cover Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots 'Heathens' Given Smashing Cover

Twenty One Pilots Star Was Forced To Hide Music From Parents


More Stories for Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Mott The Hoople's Pete Overend Watts Dead At 69- Corey Taylor Reveals New Stone Sour Album Details- Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips- more

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit- Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band- Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017- Thy Art Is Murder Reunite- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Castle On The Hill' Video- Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour- Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack'- more

Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination- Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release- Wale And Lil Wayne New Song- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Mott The Hoople's Pete Overend Watts Dead At 69

Corey Taylor Reveals New Stone Sour Album Details

Mastodon Preview Forthcoming Album With New Video Clips

Trivium Bassist Confirms Band's Lineup Change

Former Guns N' Roses Star 'Stoked' About Reunion

The 1975 Announce North American Spring Tour

Interpol Announce 'Turn On the Bright Lights' Anniversary Tour

Opeth Release Music Video For 'Era'

Portugal. The Man Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Biffy Clyro Release 'Flammable' Video

The Kinks' Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Poetry'

September Mourning Release '20 Below' Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Receives Les Paul Award

Mumford and Sons Announce US Headline Dates

Anthrax Release 'For All Kings 'Reissue Preview Video

James Hetfield Reveals Skrillex Is On Metallica DVD

Twenty One Pilots Get Impressive Tribute From 8 Year-Old Girl

A Look Back At Pink Floyd's 'Animals' 40 Years Later

Unusual AC/DC Cover Becomes Viral Hit

Trivium Star Leaves Group and Announces New Band

Guns N' Roses Play First Reunion Show Of 2017

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

There's No Difference Between Led Zeppelin And The Sex Pistols?

Panic! At The Disco's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Releases 'Castle On The Hill' Video

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

Justin Bieber Says The Weeknd's Music Is 'Wack'

Jean-Michel Jarre Announce First North American Tour

Florida Georgia Line Team With Backstreet Boys For New Single

Goldfrapp Stream New Single and Announce 'Silver Eye' Album

Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

Drake Makes Surprise Appearance With Rae Sremmurd

D.A. Stern Releases Albert Brooks Inspired 'Miami' Video

Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper Lead Sasquatch Festival

Luke Bryan Reacts To Tornado-Stricken Albany, Georgia

Lady Gaga's Next Album Release Plans Revealed?

Kanye West Track Featured In 'Power Rangers' Trailer

Britney Spears Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Travis Barker Reacts To Blink-182's First Grammy Nomination

Falling In Reverse Confirm New Music Direction With Surprise Song Release

Wale And Lil Wayne Release New Track 'Running Back'

Adele Added As Latest Performer At 2017 Grammys

Crystal Gayle Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry

Wynonna Judd Announces Roots and Revival Tour

John Mayer Talks 'The Search For Everything Wave One'

Migos Stream New Track 'What the Price'

Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid

Rapper ILoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.