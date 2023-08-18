Wolves At The Gate Announce Covers Album With Incubus Classic

(Atom Splitter) Earlier this summer, Wolves At The Gate shared their awesome cover of Twenty One Pilots' "Heathens." They followed it up with their take on "Attack" by Thirty Seconds to Mars and then their version of "Stupid Deep" by Jon Bellion.

Now, they have announced Lost In Translation, a full covers album featuring these three songs and several more... ...Like their version of Incubus' smash hit "Pardon Me." Listen to the song and watch the visualizer below. Lost In Translation arrives on September 22 via Solid State Records.

"An obvious theme through these covers is the unique nature of each one of these artists, and Incubus is no exception," says vocalist/guitarist Steve Cobucci about the latest cover drop. "We all have memories of when we first heard the band and how inspiring their creativity is. Personally, I remember buying their Live at Red Rocks DVD that I watched more times than I can count. I just remember thinking about how incredible Brandon's singing was for an hour-and-a-half long set. I also couldn't believe how Mike was creating such incredible and huge sounds as the only guitar player."

He continues, "It's difficult to explain what Incubus sounds like because they are so unique. It's always a bold move as an artist to create something so distinct and original, but an incredible payoff when you have talented musicians like the guys in Incubus. Mike Einziger's guitar playing is just as incredible as Brandon Boyd's singing. Their artistry on the song made it both challenging and exciting to run with. Tracking this song was fun because we all got to do things musically that we haven't explored much with our own music. The intricate vocals on the verse, the chop and stop drum beat, and powerful chorus were elements that we enjoyed recreating and interpreting."

LOST IN TRANSLATION TRACK LISTING:

"Heathens" (Twenty One Pilots)

"Breaking The Habit"(Linkin Park)

"Sweetness"(Jimmy Eat World)

"Pardon Me"(Incubus)

"WHEN I WAS OLDER"(Billie Eilish)

"Stupid Deep" (Jon Bellion)

"The Pretender"(Foo Fighters)

"Apocalypse Please"(Muse)

"Diamond Eyes"(Deftones)

"Attack" (Thirty Seconds To Mars)

