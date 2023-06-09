Wolves At The Gate Cover Twenty One Pilots' 'Heathens'

(Atom Splitter) Wolves At The Gate have shared their cover of Twenty One Pilots' "Heathens." It may seem like a surprising choice of song to cover, but the band has a powerful connection to the track on several levels.

"Long before we ever got signed, we played a VFW show with Twenty One Pilots," says vocalist/guitarist Steve Cobucci. "We were just local Columbus, Ohio bands trying to get out there and make some fans. They definitely did not fit the rest of the bill, but they were undeniably unique."

He continues, "Fast forward years later and their incredible gifts are being seen and appreciated globally. Something they do so well is expressing dark and somber moods in their music without sacrificing memorability and melody. 'Heathens' has a really cool arrangement that allows the listener to experience the chorus in a few different ways throughout the song. The dynamics of the song left an open landscape for us to put our own fingerprint on it."

He finishes, "As well, the lyrics carried a very relatable sentiment that could be seen and interpreted on a few different levels. The way that we saw the lyrics was telling people to be careful about judging each other. To understand the uniformity that we are all the same. Appearances can be deceptive in how we perceive each other, but at the core, everyone has their own struggles, brokenness, and demons. It's actually a pretty powerful call for empathy that we really connected with."

