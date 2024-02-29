Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Overcompensate' Video

Twenty One Pilots have released a music video for their new song "Overcompensate", which is the first single from their forthcoming album, "Clancy", that is set to be released on May 17th.

Fueled By Ramen sent over these details: With details of the release teased to fans earlier this month via cryptic mailings and covert artswaps on streaming services, "Overcompensate" welcomes listeners back to the band's immersive world of 'Trench.' Layers of synths build over a racing breakbeat in the song - a skilled passage of alternative dynamics, flexing in time, and ready to explode.

Introducing a new era of Twenty One Pilots, Clancy is available for pre-order today in a variety of physical formats including: two limited-edition deluxe box sets, four vinyl variants with additional retailer exclusives, an exclusive CD + Journal Book and a Cassette + Photocard Wallet, and much more.

Tracklisting:

1. Overcompensate

2. Next Semester

3. Midwest Indigo

4. Routines In The Night

5. Backslide

6. Vignette

7. The Craving (Jenna's Version)

8. Lavish

9. Navigating

10. Snap Back

11. Oldies Station

12. At the Risk Of Feeling Dumb

13. Paladin Strait

