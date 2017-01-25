Dave Mustaine Reveals More Megadeth Bootcamp Details

Speaking to this past weekend's NAMM show Mustaine beamed: "I took some new pictures today of the property. It's an amazing place. We're gonna have a place for magical memories for everybody that's gonna be coming there.

"So far the tickets have been selling really great," he continued. "I don't know that it's gonna completely sell out. I think that we've planned on having a lot of people there, and since it's our first year, there's probably a really good chance everybody's gonna be able to come in.

"But I wouldn't hesitate and wait, because the more people are finding out about this and seeing everything that we're gonna allow them to do, the more it's becoming something that you want to do."

Mustaine continued: "For example, we have the original tracks to 'Countdown To Extinction' there, and part of the whole party is centered around 'Symphony Of Destruction'. So if people wanna be in an additional part of the boot camp, all they need to do is say, 'I wanna be part of this singing 'Symphony Of Destruction',' and they go into the studio, which is on my property, and they get to sing along with the original song.

"Everybody gets a half hour in there. They go, they sing, they get their mix, and then forever they've got their version of them singing along in the studio with MEGADETH. And the last night, we're gonna have everybody up getting together on the hill to do - hopefully, if there's as many people as we're thinking - a hundred-plus people playing along to 'Symphony Of Destruction' together, which will be so freaking metal." Read more here.