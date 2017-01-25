Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg
01-25-2017
Asia announced that a second leg has been added to their upcoming tour with Journey. The North American trek will now span from spring well into summer.

The newly announced dates will be kicking off on June 5th in Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center and will be wrapping up on July 15th in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center.

The first leg of the tour will be getting underway on March 15th in Yakima, WA at the Yakima Valley SunDome and will run until April 4th where they will perform at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Oh.

John Wetton announced earlier this month that he will be unable to take part in the first leg of the tour due to his battle with cancer. There was no indication in the announcement of the new tour leg if he will be forced to sit that out as well.

Wetton released the following statement on January 11th, "I am disappointed to announce that, on the advice of my medical team, I have to withdraw from Cruise to the Edge, and from the first leg of the Journey tour, March 15 - April 4. I will soon be starting a new medical chemotherapy procedure, under which I will not be able to fly.

"I am grateful to the promoters of the cruise. I wish them pleasant sailing and I know my friends on the cruise, both artists and fans, will have a ball on the ocean wave, I will be with you all in spirit.

"My good friend Billy Sherwood will fill in for me within Asia, keeping my seat warm during the initial 12 Journey dates. While I am naturally disappointed to miss the beginning of what I know will be an historic ASIA tour, I am intending to return to the stage with Asia later in 2017, dates soon to be announced. I know this decision will be in the best interests of my health and our fans, in the long run."

Journey and Asia North American Tour 2nd Leg Dates:
06/5 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
06/7 Tupelo, MS Bancorpsouth Arena
06/9 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King
06/11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
06/12 Greensboro, NC Coliseum Complex
06/14 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
06/16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
06/19 Worcester, MA DCU Center (Centrum)
06/21 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena
06/24 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino
06/25 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
06/27 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena
06/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
07/1 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
07/3 Springfield, MO JQH Arena
07/5 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheatre
07/6 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf
07/8 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
07/9 Bossier City, LA Century Link Center
07/12 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre
07/13 Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Center
07/15 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Previously announced 1st Leg Dates:
03/15 Yakima, WA Yakima Valley SunDome
03/16 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
03/18 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
03/20 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
03/21 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse 9-Dec
03/24 Fargo, ND Fargodome
03/27 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
03/28 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center
03/31 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
04/1 Evansville, IN Ford Center
04/3 Moline, IL iWireless Center
04/4 Dayton, OH Nutter Center

