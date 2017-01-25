Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg

The newly announced dates will be kicking off on June 5th in Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center and will be wrapping up on July 15th in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center.

The first leg of the tour will be getting underway on March 15th in Yakima, WA at the Yakima Valley SunDome and will run until April 4th where they will perform at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Oh.

John Wetton announced earlier this month that he will be unable to take part in the first leg of the tour due to his battle with cancer. There was no indication in the announcement of the new tour leg if he will be forced to sit that out as well.

Wetton released the following statement on January 11th, "I am disappointed to announce that, on the advice of my medical team, I have to withdraw from Cruise to the Edge, and from the first leg of the Journey tour, March 15 - April 4. I will soon be starting a new medical chemotherapy procedure, under which I will not be able to fly.

"I am grateful to the promoters of the cruise. I wish them pleasant sailing and I know my friends on the cruise, both artists and fans, will have a ball on the ocean wave, I will be with you all in spirit.

"My good friend Billy Sherwood will fill in for me within Asia, keeping my seat warm during the initial 12 Journey dates. While I am naturally disappointed to miss the beginning of what I know will be an historic ASIA tour, I am intending to return to the stage with Asia later in 2017, dates soon to be announced. I know this decision will be in the best interests of my health and our fans, in the long run."

Journey and Asia North American Tour 2nd Leg Dates:

06/5 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

06/7 Tupelo, MS Bancorpsouth Arena

06/9 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King

06/11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena

06/12 Greensboro, NC Coliseum Complex

06/14 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

06/16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

06/19 Worcester, MA DCU Center (Centrum)

06/21 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

06/24 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

06/25 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

06/27 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena

06/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

07/1 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino

07/3 Springfield, MO JQH Arena

07/5 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheatre

07/6 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf

07/8 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

07/9 Bossier City, LA Century Link Center

07/12 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

07/13 Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Center

07/15 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Previously announced 1st Leg Dates:

03/15 Yakima, WA Yakima Valley SunDome

03/16 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

03/18 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

03/20 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

03/21 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse 9-Dec

03/24 Fargo, ND Fargodome

03/27 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

03/28 Madison, WI Alliant Energy Center

03/31 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

04/1 Evansville, IN Ford Center

04/3 Moline, IL iWireless Center

04/4 Dayton, OH Nutter Center