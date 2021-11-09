Asia Share 'Heat Of The Moment' From Bootlegs Box Set

Asia have shared a 1982 live recording of their hit song "Heat Of The Moment," which is taken from their forthcoming "The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1" box set.

The performance was captured during the band's May 3, 1982 concert at the Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY, USA on 3rd May 1982 that came at the beginning of the group's debut tour.

Geoff Downes, who co-wrote the track with the late John Wetton, reflected on the track, "Just before we went into the studio to record the first ASIA album, we realized we were one track short.

"So, John and I sat down one afternoon and came up with 'Heat Of The Moment.' He had the chorus, I had the verse and we literally put the ideas together there and then.

"I'm glad we did, because it became the lead-off single from the album and really established the band in the mainstream pop/rock charts. It's hard to say whether or not the album would have been as successful had we not had this track, but for sure it certainly created a lot of momentum for us at the time. I'm proud of it, as it shows the instant magic John and I could work together as songwriters, and it still remains relevant 40 years on."

The 10CD box set is set to be released on November 26th and marks the first time that these live recordings have officially been released. The set is available for preorder here (paid link). Stream "Heat Of The Moment" below:

